Helicopter mechanical issue delays removal of dying trees in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – A mechanical issue with helicopters Friday has caused another delay in the Ashland Forestland Climate Change Adaptation project.

The city said the project is aimed to mitigate fire dangers and restore health to Ashland’s forests after an unprecedented tree-die off. Phase one is removing dead and dying trees, starting above Walker Avenue in Siskiyou Mountain Park to the lower Ashland Watershed.

Ashland Fire and Rescue said to do this, they’re utilizing helicopters to carry the trees out. They started phase one Thursday but it was supposed to begin the week prior, until issues with the log loader delayed it, and another issue arose that halted progress Friday. Forestry Chief Chris Chambers with Ashland Fire and Rescue said,

“There was some kind of error light flashing that wasn’t resolving and so we had to set down. And get the mechanic working on the helicopter, I don’t know the specific issue but they’re going to get addressed as quickly as possible, do some test flights for the rest of the day and hopefully be back at it tomorrow.”

Chambers said if there are no more delays, phase one’s helicopter work should be complete by the first week of May. After that, efforts will turn to replanting trees that are suitable for expected hot summers. The helicopter work from here on out will be seven days a week from 7 a.m. to around 6 p.m. For more information on the project and closed trails, you can go to the city of Ashland’s website.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.