Avalanche warning on Mt. Shasta expected to end Sunday

MT. SHASTA, Calif. – An avalanche warning has been issued for Mount Shasta, due to heavy blizzard-like conditions over the past couple of days.

Mount Shasta’s Avalanche Center said the high amounts of wind and snow have made the risk of an avalanche along Mount Shasta, Mount Eddy, and castle lake more likely in areas above 7,000 feet.

The Avalanche Center said recreation on the mountain, including skiing, is still allowed, but people are urged to use caution.

It said within the barriers of Mount Shasta Ski Park, there should be no risk to riders.

“Once they leave the ski area boundaries it’s the wild west, there is no avalanche control, they need to have an avalanche transceiver, a shovel, and a probe, a partner, and know how to use that stuff,” said Nick Meyers, Director of the Mt. Shasta Avalanche Center.

Meyers says the warning is expected to expire after January 8th, but another warning may be issued in the future if the conditions do not let up.

He says before people head up the mountain, they should check the avalanche forecast.