JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – Over 900 people in Jacksonville were without power after a tree fell on a power line on January 7th.

5th street in Jacksonville was closed around 9:40 in the morning, after a falling tree snapped a telephone pole next to the Chevron Gas Station, knocking out the power.

Jacksonville Fire told us that adjacent power lines were also affected.

The roadway was fully opened around 11:30 am and according to Pacific Power’s website, all power has been restored.