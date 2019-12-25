Home
Avoid plumbing emergencies during the holidays

MEDFORD, Ore. — While people are busy prepping food for the holidays, the experts say homeowners should also be prepping their plumbing.

Before inviting guests over to celebrate, plumbers say it’s important to make sure your toilets, faucets and hot water is working. They say preventative care is important to avoid an emergency during the holidays.

“A toilet that doesn’t flush correctly like it should, or a faucet that gives them fits every time they use. Okay, well as these things start to build up, then at that point would be an obvious time to call for a plumbing professional,” Greg Major, owner of Base One Plumbing LLC, said.

Common issues plumbers see over the holidays include lack of hot water, garbage disposals breaking, toilets not flushing and faucets not working properly.

If issues come up, it could be difficult to find a plumber around the holidays.

