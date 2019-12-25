White City eatery gives out free meals on Christmas Eve

WHITE CITY, Ore. — A local eatery is spreading Christmas cheer this year by handing out free meals on Tuesday to those in need.
‘Island Grindz Bento’ in White City gave out the free food from 10 am to 4 pm offering its teriyaki chicken bento with either white or brown rice.
Owner Calvin Livingston says it’s all about giving back to the community.
“I know what it’s like to be on the streets,” he said. “I know what it’s like to need a warm meal. I feel like in life it’s the small things, the little things in life, like a warm meal or some warm clothes that can make a huge difference.”
Livingston says it’s their third year giving out free meals on Christmas Eve.
They hope to continue the tradition in the years to come.
