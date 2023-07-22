GoFundMe for local girl’s medical bills raises $35,000 in 24 hours

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – The Eagle Point community is rallying around a family after their daughter broke her back in an ATV accident.

14-year-old Paige Logan was airlifted to a Portland hospital Thursday after an ATV accident left her with a broken back, ribs, and a punctured lung.

A family friend told us that Logan is well known in the community, after raising money for local events and being in the 4-H Program.

“It’s truly overwhelming, it is amazing to see the community and just the outpouring of love and prayers and so much love from people that care about this family and care about helping someone that they may not even know,” said a friend of the family, Megan Rudolph.

The family set up a GoFundMe to help cover her medical and recovery costs.

The GoFundMe picked up some steam in the local community with it raising about 35,000 dollars of their 100,000 dollar goal in less than 24 hours.

If you want to help, you can donate to the GoFundMe here.

Disclaimer: KOBI-TV NBC5 cannot verify if any of the funds raised through this GoFundMe will be used for the purposes listed.

