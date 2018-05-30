Beavers new Head Coach tours Southern Oregon

Medford, Ore — Beaver Nation rejoice, Oregon State University’s newest coach is in town rallying fans for the next football season.
Head Football Coach Jonathan Smith was joined by OSU’s Head Basketball Coach and Athletic Director as part of a state tour brought them through Medford.
Coach Smith is an Oregon State alum and former walk-on who led the Beavs to a Fiesta Bowl victory in 2001.
“People remember the player and respect him for what he will do for Oregon State” said Athletic Director Scott Barnes.
“I think theres some great vibe and energy for what we’ve got going, we’ve got some work to do for sure, this league is competitive, we’ve got some work to do but I’m anxious to get started on it,” said Head Coach Jonathan Smith.
The OSU group is honoring alumni with a dinner tonight before heading off to their next stop.
