Home
Clothing drive for the community in Cave Junction

Clothing drive for the community in Cave Junction

Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — A clothing and school supplies donation drive was held in Cave Junction today.

Eloise & Pop’s Care Closet handed out a variety of donated clothing and school supplies to the community.      
They were given away at the  parking lot of the Illinois Valley Family Coalition Center in cave Junction.
This is the fifth year for the non-profit, collecting items, washing them, organizing and passing them out to locals in need.

“If it wasn’t for people in the community, I wouldn’t be able to do this, so it’s not just me,” organizer, Heather Taylor, said. “It’s a community effort that we all put together and because of it, it helps other people out,” she added.

Visit the closet’s Facebook page for full information on how to donate to them and the upcoming community events.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »