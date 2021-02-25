Home
Black Youth Leadership Summit hopes to inspire and support students

MEDFORD, Ore. – Ashland, and Medford School District are putting on the 3rd Annual Black Youth Leadership Summit Thursday.

It’s a workshop offered to empower all K-12 students, especially students of color.

Organizers hope even though it is virtual they can create a community for students to bring together their shared experiences in Southern Oregon. Previously it was only for middle and high school students, this year elementary students can participate.

Last year, three elementary students advocated participating in the conference. Experiencing the day-long event inspired them to become more active within their community.

“We want our kids to understand that they’re not alone and that they have support, that they have advocates and we want to help ensure their future. Not just their future in Southern Oregon, but their future period,” said D.L. Richardson, Equity Specialist for Medford School District.

The virtual conference is Thursday from 8:30 am to 3 pm. Click HERE to register.

