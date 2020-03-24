Bloomsbury Books is delivering books to people who want to read

The bookstore closed it’s doors last Friday to people wanting to browse.
Now, it’s delivering books, both curbside and to people’s homes.
The store will even mail books to customers.
“We’re busy. we have myself and two other employees are here today and we’re running between the phones and taking orders.’
Bloomsbury Books is open Monday through Saturday from 9 to 5, and Sunday from 11 to 5 pm.
