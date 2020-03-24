Medford-Jackson Co. Chamber reacts to Gov.’s order

MEDFORD, Ore. — While it will work to flatten the curve and prevent the spread of coronavirus, experts say Gov. Kate Brown’s order will hurt the Rogue Valley and Oregon’s economy.
Chamber President and CEO, Brad Hicks, says it’s hard to imagine a scenario where things are more grave for businesses than they are right now.
He says the chamber has received dozens of stories from businesses suffering that he calls “dire and depressing.” And if Gov. Brown’s restrictions get even more strict, he says the economic picture could get worse.
“A lot of our small businesses have no margin whatsoever and everything they have is invested in their spa, bakery, etc.,” said Hicks.
Hicks says the chamber and a handful of business associations around the state sent a letter to Gov. Brown on Sunday.
It advocated for the governor to be clear about what businesses would need to close and which ones could stay open, which Hicks feels is highlighted in Monday’s order.
Although the economic impacts will be great, Hicks believes it’s not something we can’t bounce back from.
