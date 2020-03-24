Home
Many Rogue Valley jobs impacted by Gov.’s order

Many Rogue Valley jobs impacted by Gov.’s order

Local News Top Stories Video ,

Regional Economist Guy Tauer says in the worst week of the great recession in 2008, the Oregon Employment Department had about 20,500 claims for unemployment filed in one week.

Last week, he says in just one day, the department had 18,000 claims state-wide across Oregon.

In Jackson County, Tauer says there are over 8,000 jobs in the food service and drink industry. There are 3,000 in Josephine County. Not all are affected since many restaurants are turning to take out and delivery.

The gambling, amusement, and recreation industries employ 900 people in Jackson County and over 300 in Josephine County.

Another big industry is personal care services like beauty salons, barbershops, and spas.

Those make up 400 jobs in Jackson County and 80 in Josephine County.

Tauer says the numbers above only show the number of jobs in both counties, not the number of people affected by the order.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »