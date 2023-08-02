Bookstore owner gets threatening letter in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – A Jacksonville bookstore owner is speaking out after getting a threatening letter.

Eileen Bobek, Owner of Rebel Heart Books, got an anonymous letter on June 29th, that talked about ways to kill women.

The store has been the target of other threatening behavior, prompted by the store’s displays during events like Pride Month and the materials it carries.

The same day she got the letter, she called the Jacksonville Police Department.

She wants to raise awareness of things like this happening both locally and around the country, and the behavior it generates.

“This was definitely the most intense, so I thought it was time to let the community know what is happening, what is happening in town which a lot of people may not know, and it’s not just me,” said Bobek.

The Jacksonville Police Chief said it will be difficult to do anything without knowing who sent the letter.

In the meantime, Bobek said she’s considering organizing an event to discuss the issues letters and threats like this raise.

