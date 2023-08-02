Local trucking company looking to hire drivers from Yellow Corp’s collapse

WHITE CITY, Ore. – With one of the nation’s largest trucking companies going out of business one local company says, they aren’t going anywhere.

Yellow Corp stopped its operations last weekend, leaving 30,000 workers without a job.

Troy Hutchens Owner of F.V. Martin Trucking said, there’s already a shortage of truck drivers nationwide and here in the valley.

Hutchens said a company as big as Yellow shutting down is concerning, but he’s looking to hire some of the truckers who are now out of a job.

“I hate to see anybody lose their job, but we are about 80,000 truck drivers short in America anyway, so 30,000 on the market will get a job fast I would like to get them here if I could,” said Hutchens.

Hutchens is looking to hire for about 50 positions, including drivers, mechanics, and dispatchers.

For more information on job openings visit their website.

