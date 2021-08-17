Bootleg Fire 100% contained, small incident management team mopping up active spots

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — After nearly 40 days, the Bootleg Fire is 100% contained.
Public Information Officer for the Oregon Department of Forestry Klamath District, Jennifer Case, says a small Type 3 Incident Management Team is still working on mop-up.
She says though the fire is contained, active fire spots such as smoldering tree stumps, are still in the interior area.
“There are forest resource specialists out there currently working and they’re out there identifying and addressing any hazards that may need repairs and that work is going to continue for the rest of the season,” Case said.
She adds that the Bootleg Fire Emergency Closure area is still in effect because many dead trees burned by the fire are susceptible to falling.
She says smoke will be visible in the area, most likely until it snows this winter.
