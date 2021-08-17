COVID-19 cases rise in kids nationwide, but JaCo doesn’t track age

MEDFORD, Ore.- COVID-19 cases in kids are rising nationwide due to the more contagious Delta variant. But in Jackson County, we don’t know if that’s the case.
Jackson County Public Health’s medical director, Dr. Jim Shames said the county doesn’t collect that information. But he can say based on other communities that track the age of patients there is an increase in COVID-19 in kids.
One Tampa area school district has over 5,000 students quarantining after an outbreak.
“Part of it is kind of the information we’re capable of capturing and we’re overwhelmed at the point that we just can’t get all the demographic information from all those cases,” said Dr. Shames.
With some schools starting next week, each family has its own risks to consider though the state is requiring masks in classrooms. Dr. Shames recommends each family, make decisions for themselves for ongoing back to in-person learning.
