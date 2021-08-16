‘Oregonian’ Editorial Board calls out JaCo Commissioners’ COVID response

MEDFORD, Ore. – The state’s biggest newspaper, The Oregonian, is calling out Jackson County commissioners. It says they’ve been sitting on the sidelines as COVID cases here skyrocket and the county leads the state in total deaths since Oregon reopened at the end of June.
In an editorial published Sunday morning, the Portland-based paper pointed to Southern Oregon’s low vaccination rates as one of the primary reasons for the uptick in cases.
The paper notes that in early May, commissioners sent a letter to the governor asking for local control of COVID restrictions.
It said that the county’s vaccination numbers “indicate that the local hospitals and health care system are extremely unlikely to ever become overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases in the future.”
As we’ve been covering the last few weeks, Jackson and Josephine County hospitals are being pushed to the brink. ICUs are full. Some medical workers are sick themselves with COVID and patients needing non-life-saving surgery are being turned away.
Meanwhile — as the paper points out — the commissioners have been individually quiet, choosing not to push vaccinations or mask-wearing in our community.
Monday, Commissioner Colleen Roberts told NBC5 News she stands by what the county has done.
Calls to Commissioners Rick Dyer and Dave Dotterer weren’t returned.