Brand new toy store comes to Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – A brand new toy store has just opened its doors in Medford.

Galaxy Toys opened on May 1st, the family-owned store that specializes in all kinds of pop-culture merchandise. It offers all things Lego, Marvel, Star Wars, and anything else the mind can imagine.

The store offers toys both new and old, with some unique figures you’ll have trouble finding anywhere else in the valley.

“That’s what it’s all about for me, it’s getting the one-on-one with customers and making them feel special about buying something instead of just shopping on any store shelf and buying an item,” said Mick Rutigliano, Co-owner of Galaxy Toys.

He says he decided to open the toy store after he noticed there weren’t stores that offered the type of merchandise that he knew he could bring to the table. He wants to invite people of all ages to 303 N Bartlett street in Medford to see what they have to offer.