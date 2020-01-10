‘Brine, Brew and Barrel Fermentation Festival’ coming to Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — A fermentation celebration will be held in Medford at the end of the month.
The Brine, Brew and Barrel Fermentation Festival has everything from pickles and Kombucha to sourdough bread and beer. If you can ferment it, organizers say, you’ll find it.
“People tend to think of things like beer, cider, wine. Sometimes people don’t realize that things that cheese, chocolate, coffee, those things also have a piece of the fermentation process as part of them,” Courtney Toll, Inn at the Commons, said.
This is the first year of the festival. It’s taking place at the Inn at the Commons Jan. 24 to 26, filled with tastings, demonstrations, games and more.
Adults are $15 and kids under 12 are free. Tickets are available on their website at: medfordfermentationfest.com
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.