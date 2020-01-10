Home
‘Brine, Brew and Barrel Fermentation Festival’ coming to Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — A fermentation celebration will be held in Medford at the end of the month.

The Brine, Brew and Barrel Fermentation Festival has everything from pickles and Kombucha to sourdough bread and beer. If you can ferment it, organizers say, you’ll find it.

“People tend to think of things like beer, cider, wine. Sometimes people don’t realize that things that cheese, chocolate, coffee, those things also have a piece of the fermentation process as part of them,” Courtney Toll, Inn at the Commons, said.

This is the first year of the festival. It’s taking place at the Inn at the Commons Jan. 24 to 26, filled with tastings, demonstrations, games and more.

Adults are $15 and kids under 12 are free. Tickets are available on their website at: medfordfermentationfest.com

