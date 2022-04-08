Britt Fest announces second round of concerts

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The Britt Music and Arts Festival announced the next installment of 2022 summer concerts, and some big names are coming to the Rogue Valley. They include Chicago, Jason Mraz, Sarah McLaughlin, Bonnie Raitt, LeAnn Rimes, She & Him, and comedian Jim Gaffigan.

The first of two 2022 concert lineups is:

June 5: ZZ Top

June 22: Norah Jones

July 12: Happy Together Tour 2022

July 16: Old Crow Medicine Show

July 22: One Night of Queen starring Gary Mullen and the Works

July 24: Michael Franti & Spearhead

August 8: Mt. Joy

August 17: Collective Soul / SWITCHFOOT

August 28: Rebelution: Good Vibes Summer Tour 2022

September 8: Blues Traveler

Britt’s second concert lineup is:

June 12: Sarah McLachlan

June 20: She & Him

July 7: Jason Mraz & Raining Jane Lalalalivesong

July 13: CAAMP

July 17: Nate Bargatze

July 23: LeAnn Rimes: the story… so far tour

July 31: Dark Star Orchestra

August 1: KALEO

August 3: American Acoustic: Punch Brothers and Watchhouse featuring Sara Jarosz

August 4: Lindsey Stirling

August 10: Psychedelic Furs: Made of Rain 2022 Tour with Special Guests X

August 11: Jim Gaffigan: The Fun Tour

August 16: Jordan Davis

August 19: Iration

August 25: Gipsy Kings

August 27: Bonnie Raitt

September 4: Chicago

September 11: Celebrating Billy Joel

Tickets and more information can be found at Brittfest.org, or you can call or visit the Box Office at 541-773-6077 or 216 W. Main St., Medford, Oregon.