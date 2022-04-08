Britt Fest announces second round of concerts

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The Britt Music and Arts Festival announced the next installment of 2022 summer concerts, and some big names are coming to the Rogue Valley. They include Chicago, Jason Mraz, Sarah McLaughlin, Bonnie Raitt, LeAnn Rimes, She & Him, and comedian Jim Gaffigan.
The first of two 2022 concert lineups is:
- June 5: ZZ Top
- June 22: Norah Jones
- July 12: Happy Together Tour 2022
- July 16: Old Crow Medicine Show
- July 22: One Night of Queen starring Gary Mullen and the Works
- July 24: Michael Franti & Spearhead
- August 8: Mt. Joy
- August 17: Collective Soul / SWITCHFOOT
- August 28: Rebelution: Good Vibes Summer Tour 2022
- September 8: Blues Traveler
Britt’s second concert lineup is:
- June 12: Sarah McLachlan
- June 20: She & Him
- July 7: Jason Mraz & Raining Jane Lalalalivesong
- July 13: CAAMP
- July 17: Nate Bargatze
- July 23: LeAnn Rimes: the story… so far tour
- July 31: Dark Star Orchestra
- August 1: KALEO
- August 3: American Acoustic: Punch Brothers and Watchhouse featuring Sara Jarosz
- August 4: Lindsey Stirling
- August 10: Psychedelic Furs: Made of Rain 2022 Tour with Special Guests X
- August 11: Jim Gaffigan: The Fun Tour
- August 16: Jordan Davis
- August 19: Iration
- August 25: Gipsy Kings
- August 27: Bonnie Raitt
- September 4: Chicago
- September 11: Celebrating Billy Joel
Tickets and more information can be found at Brittfest.org, or you can call or visit the Box Office at 541-773-6077 or 216 W. Main St., Medford, Oregon.