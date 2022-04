KERBY, Ore. – Construction on a new pedestrian bridge begins in Josephine County on Monday.

The bridge will be in Kerby and goes across Holton Creek.

ODOT said the construction is necessary to increase safety for pedestrians and bicyclists. It also said that section of Redwood Highway/US 199 has seen people get severely injured or even killed.

It said the bridge is just one piece in the safety puzzle for the corridor.