Burning debris light up night sky across Pacific Northwest

Medford, Ore – A strange bright object crossed the sky Thursday night with people across Southern Oregon reporting sightings.
As of 10pm Thursday Night there is no official word on what the object is but some agencies are speculating it may be debris from a rocket that failed to complete re-entry.
The National Weather Service of Medford says they believe it to be some type of space debris and *not a meteor. Though they say they are waiting on official confirmation from NASA or SpaceX, as there is belief this could be part of a rocket.Video and photos of tonight’s strange anomaly can be emailed to [email protected]
