Burns scheduled in the Ashland Watershed

ASHLAND, Ore. – Smoke from controlled burns may rise above the Ashland Watershed Tuesday.
The U.S. Forest Service is planning on burning debris piles in a 19-acre area in the upper watershed starting at 11:00 a.m.
While no trails will close, light smoke may affect the Eastview Trail off Forest Service Road 2080.
The prescribed burns are meant to reduce fuel for wildfires in a safe way. The burns only occur when conditions are right and during times where smoke is expected to make a minimal impact in Ashland.