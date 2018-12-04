Home
Burns scheduled in the Ashland Watershed

ASHLAND, Ore. – Smoke from controlled burns may rise above the Ashland Watershed Tuesday.

The U.S. Forest Service is planning on burning debris piles in a 19-acre area in the upper watershed starting at 11:00 a.m.

While no trails will close, light smoke may affect the Eastview Trail off Forest Service Road 2080.

The prescribed burns are meant to reduce fuel for wildfires in a safe way. The burns only occur when conditions are right and during times where smoke is expected to make a minimal impact in Ashland.

