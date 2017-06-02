Business not affected by Medford Center construction

Medford, Ore. — Construction is underway on the Medford Center, but it isn’t affecting business. That’s according to the owner of Sophie’s Soup Factory, Kellan Cullan. He says when the work first began, they noticed a slight decrease in customers.
But he says new signs out front, that read ‘all business open during construction’ have helped.
“It’s a little disconcerting when you pull into the parking lot and see the fences, but a lot of people still come through to go to the movies and come here for lunch,” Cullan said.
Firehouse Subs and Baja Fresh Mexican Grill are going into the two front spaces, where work is being done now. It’s part of a re-branding project that developers and local business owners hope will drive customers to the area.
No word just yet on when it’s expected to be complete.
