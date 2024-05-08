Oregon Tech unveiling new track and field

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech is set to get a revamped track.

The new track and field allows them to compete at a higher level, host more events, and boost recruitment.

The college is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday at 5 p.m. The ceremony will include a donor wall unveiling and a lap around the new track with Olympic Gold Medalist and world-record holder Ashton Eaton.

In a Facebook post, Oregon Tech wrote, “we look forward to celebrating the achievements of our outstanding Track & Field and Cross-Country programs, and the accomplishments of the Bringing Home the Gold Campaign.”

Then on May 10 and 11, the Cascade and Collegiate Conference Track and Field Championship will be taking place on the new field.

