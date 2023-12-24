Busy holiday season for Downtown Jacksonville

MEDFORD, Ore. – Local businesses in Downtown Jacksonville are reporting a very busy holiday season.

And with this weekend being the last one before Christmas Day, many of them are still welcoming last minute shoppers.

All along California Street, the shops and restaurants are all in the holiday spirit.

Outfitted with lights, decorations and more.

A lot of local downtown businesses say they’re seeing a lot of foot traffic and sales are up.

The staff at the Willowcreek Gift Shop on California Street, say the high energy crowds make it their favorite time of the year.

Staff member, Mary Jo Bohnenkamp said,

“To see people come in and they’re just very happy and buying. It’s been very busy, like I said, a lot of foot traffic. We’ve had, like I said, people from all over. So, we are very fortunate this year to have it.”

If you are doing any last-minute holiday shopping, it’s best to double check business hours.

Many local businesses that are open, have modified hours for Christmas Eve.

