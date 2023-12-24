Looking Back on 2023 – NBC5 News Special

Posted by Newsroom Staff December 24, 2023

2023 is almost over but you can relive some of the local highlights this Monday, December 25, right here on KOBI-TV /KOTI-TV. NBC5’s Craig Smullin and Jenna King will break down some of the biggest highlights in the NBC5 News Year in Review Special. It airs in lieu of Your Place at @7 on Christmas night, and repeats on Sunday, December 31st, at 9 p.m.

