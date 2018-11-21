Home
Calf killed by wolves in Jackson County

Remote camera photo of a wolf roaming the same area as OR7, now a member of the Rogue Pack. Photo courtesy of USFWS.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Wildlife officials are reporting another calf has been killed by wolves in Jackson County.

The latest kill comes on the heels of numerous depredations attributed to the Rogue Pack, which roams the area between Klamath and Jackson Counties.

According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, on November 18 a rancher found a dead calf on a private pasture in the Boundary Butte area. It’s a property where the Rogue Pack has killed cattle before.

In this latest case, physical evidence led ODFW to conclude the calf was killed at eaten by wolves within a day of when the carcass was found.

