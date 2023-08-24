Caltrans releases plan to reopen Highway 199

DEL NORTE COUNTY, Calif. – Caltrans has announced a plan to reopen Highway 199 in Del Norte County after the roadway was closed due to the Smith River Complex.

On August 24, Caltrans District 1 announced that while the roadway remains completely closed in Del Norte County from Hiouchi to the state line, maintenance crews are actively working to remove hazardous debris from the roadway with a tentative, limited reopening scheduled for Monday, August 28.

Caltrans released the following schedule, which could change due to fire activity and public safety:

7 a.m. – Travel from the south closure in Gasquet on U.S. 199 to the Oregon border. Once all of the northbound traffic has been escorted through the closure to the Oregon border, southbound traffic will be escorted from the Oregon Border back to the south closure in Gasquet. Once traffic has been escorted through in both directions, U.S. 199 will again be closed until the 5 p.m. opening.

5 p.m. – Travel from the south closure in Gasquet on U.S. 199 to the Oregon border. Once all of the northbound traffic has been escorted through the closure to the Oregon border, southbound traffic will be escorted from the Oregon Border back to the south closure in Gasquet. Once traffic has been escorted through in both directions, U.S. 199 will again be closed until the 7 a.m. opening the following day.

Check quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or the QuickMap app for the latest road conditions.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.