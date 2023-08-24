2 people hospitalized after shooting in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Two people were hospitalized after a pair of shootings in Grants Pass.

Police said at about 8:52 a.m. Thursday, officers with the Grants Pass Police Department responded to a shooting near the M Street Market where they found a person with a gunshot wound.

GPPD said officers quickly located the suspect, who was armed with a gun.

“The incident quickly escalated and culminated in an officer-involved shooting,” GPPD said. “Both the victim and suspect were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds and were last reported in serious but stable condition.”

None of the officers involved were injured, GPPD said.

As of 12:20 p.m. Thursday, Southeast M Street from Southwest N Street to Southeast Green Briar Lane was closed while officers investigated.

No further information was released by GPPD.

