Local consignment shop announces it’s permanently closing

A Medford consignment shop announced it’s permanently closing it’s doors after a decade in business.
My Daughter’s Closet closed on March 17th, in compliance with the executive Stay at Home order.
But today, the owner announced the store would not be re-opening.
“We’ve had 3 years of, you know, smoke in the summers, which I was just on the verge of recovering from the economic impact of that and then this happened,” said owner, Tami Abeloe.
Abeloe says she encourages community members to support local businesses during this tough time.
