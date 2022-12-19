Celebrating Argentina winning the World Cup

MEDFORD, Ore. – The celebration wasn’t only in Qatar and Buenos Aires.

The Rogue Valley also got in on the celebration with Argentina fans throwing a block party in downtown Medford, celebrating Argentina’s first world cup win in almost four decades.

The sounds of music could be heard throughout Medford after Argentina took home the gold. The block party broke out in front of Caba Argentine Empanadas.

Fans were proudly waving their flags, as they cheered and danced along the street.

People were having the time of their lives celebrating their country’s victory and their love for the sport.