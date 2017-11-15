Central Point Costco ready to open its doors

Home
Central Point, Ore. — The brand new Costco in Central Point is opening its doors for the first time on Thursday morning. A private event was held at the new location on Wednesday night. The grand opening is set for 8 a.m. on Thursday.

The Medford Costco location remained open through Wednesday. The old store reportedly still has $7 million worth of merchandise on the shelves, but only the first levels are stocked.

The emptiness took one couple visiting from Salem by surprise.

“We’ve never walked into a Costco that had empty shelves before, so we thought something was going on,” Wanda Janssen said.

Janssen’s husband Rodney added, “We thought, something’s gotta be going on, because usually the stock is just not that low.”

Months of planning and construction were put into the change. The idea to move the store was first introduced in 2015, but was delayed by appeals. Crews broke ground in May, and just six months later, the new Central Point store is complete, and ready to open it’s doors.

