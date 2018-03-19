Central Point house fire displaces six

Central Point, Ore. — A Central Point Family was displaced by a structure fire Sunday night. Investigators with Jackson County Fire District Three have determined the fire was started by an electrical failure.
Crews responded to the house on the 800 block of East Pine street around 7:30 p.m. According to Fire District Three’s Facebook page, firefighters saw black smoke coming from the second floor when they arrived.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to other parts of the house. Medford Fire-Rescue and the Central Point Police Department also assisted with the fire.
Three people and two dogs were inside the house when the fire started. They were able to make it out of the house safely. Five adults, one child, and pets were displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting them with temporary shelter and other necessities.
