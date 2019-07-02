Medford School Dist. looks to combat overcrowded classrooms

MEDFORD, Ore – The Medford School District is looking at building a new school. That’s just one of the ways the school board is looking at combating overcrowded classrooms.
There are currently two middle schools and two main high schools in Medford. A committee of community members was assembled to come up with solutions to help with the overcrowding.
Their top recommendation to the school board is to consider a third middle school. They’re recommending the district convert Central Medford High School into a middle school. Then, they would move sixth grade from elementary schools to middle schools. Once they find a potential location for the alternative high school, the district could look at building a fourth middle school.
“We are at a pivotal time in our district’s history and the decisions that are made today are going to greatly influence the success of our students in the future,” Matt Stephenson, committee chairman, said.
Another issue being discussed is the need for larger career and technical education classes. In the future, you could also see North and South High Schools expand.
The school board will review the recommendations and come to a decision in the next couple months. If they accept the proposal, Central Medford could be turned into a middle school in the next two years.
Today also marked the first day on the job for the new superintendent of the Medford School District, Dr. Bret Champion.
