Central Point wants your help creating valentines for the elderly

CENTRAL POINT, Ore —With Valentines Day just a few weeks away, the city of Central Point Parks & Recreation Department needs your help.
It is launching its 1st annual Community Cupid Program, to help bring joy to its elderly residents.
It is asking Central Point residents, community members, schools or businesses, to make or purchase Valentine’s Day cards for elderly residents to brighten their holiday.
All you have to do is go to their website, sign up how many cards as you want to make, then drop them off at City Hall, or their Chamber of Commerce.
It will then deliver them to the 4 Central Point retirement centers.
“We really just wanted to brighten the days of our seniors you know a lot of the retirement homes had to limit the amount of visitors that they had and with the holidays being as hard as it was valentines is all about loving and carrying with one other so we wanted to bring that to our seniors,” says Nikki Petersen, with Central Point Parks & Recreation.
Central Point Parks & Rec says with the programs success, they hope to implement similar event for other holidays.
For more information visit centralpointoregon.gov/communitycupids.
