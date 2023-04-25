Child porn uploaded from Central Point residence, police say

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A Central Point home was searched for evidence of images of child exploitation.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team, also known as “SOCET,” determined hundreds of images of child exploitation were uploaded from a home in the 1100 block of Crown Avenue in Central Point.

On Tuesday morning, SOCET served a search warrant at the home. During the search, JCSO said investigators seized digital devices which will be forensically examined for further evidence of child exploitation.

Detectives will reportedly interview possible witnesses and involved parties as the investigation continues.

JCSO did not say if any arrests were made in connection with the search.

