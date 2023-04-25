Galice Resort for sale

MERLIN, Ore. – After 43 years, the owner of the Galice Resort has decided to sell the business.

In a post last Friday, owner Debbie Thomason announced she made the decision to sell the resort.

She said it was a hard decision to make, but it was time for her to move on.

She said the main reason behind her decision was all the fires in the region, especially after the main part of the resort burned down, in 2021.

Thomason said, “When the fire happened it was a huge loss and grieving process that I still continue to go through every day. So in order for all of us to move on my decision was to step aside.”

Thomason said the business is still moving along as usual and that they are almost sold out for the summer.

She said she is thankful to the community for all of their support over the years.

