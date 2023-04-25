Mother dies in two-vehicle crash near Brookings

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – A mother is dead and a man is behind bars after a two-vehicle crash near Brookings.

According to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, a person living on North Bank Chetco near Gardner Ridge called police to report hearing a crash on the roadway near her home just before 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 13.

Deputies responded to the area and found two crashed vehicles.

One of the drivers, identified as 38-year-old Elise Petitt, was extracted from her vehicle by firefighters. She did not survive the crash.

Petitt’s 3-year-old child was in the back seat of the vehicle, but was protected by her car seat and was uninjured except for some bruising from the straps, CCSO said.

The driver of the other vehicle, 35-year-old Robert Lett of Brookings, was eventually taken to a Medford hospital to be treated for his injuries. His passenger was checked at the scene by medical personnel and released.

“During the initial investigation, there was indication and evidence of intoxication on Lett and also statements from witnesses on Lett’s poor driving prior to the crash,” the sheriff’s office said.

After being given all of the facts about the incident, the Curry County District Attorney returned with an indictment against Lett for first-degree manslaughter, third-degree assault, driving under the influence, reckless driving, and reckless endangering.

CCSO said a warrant was issued for Lett’s arrest while he was in the hospital. He reportedly checked himself out against medical advice and was arrested as soon as he left the hospital, according to deputies.

Lett is currently lodged in the Jackson County Jail waiting to be extradited to Curry County.

