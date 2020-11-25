Christmas light show in Coos Bay takes new form

MEDFORD, Ore.– A Coos Bay resident is stepping up to keep a longtime holiday tradition going on the Oregon coast.
Shore Acres State Park in Coos Bay announced it wouldn’t be lighting up the park this year due to Covid-19.
Catherine Walworth has been volunteering at the park around Christmas time for years.
She says after the park announced it would be canceling its event, she had to do something.
“Hundreds of thousands of people come to shore acres every Christmas. This is bigger than I am. We need a little Christmas around here after the year we’ve had. So I posted on Facebook and it exploded”, she said.
Walworth says the community will light up their homes and allow for visitors to drive through to view the lights.
The lights will stay up from thanksgiving night to new years eve the usual schedule of the park’s event.
NBC5 News reporter Brigham Harris graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in French. Brigham worked for NBC Sports in Europe and California. He also was a sports anchor and producer at BYUtv Sports.
Brigham and his wife are both natives of Ogden, Utah. He enjoys all things sports, outdoor activities and is a major dog enthusiast.