Christmas lights coming to Klamath Falls park

Jenna King
Posted by by Jenna King November 5, 2021 1 Min Read
Last Updated:November 5, 2021

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. —A notable Klamath Falls family is doing what they can to bring some holiday cheer to the community.

Sky Lakes CEO Paul Stewart and his family are installing Christmas lights this weekend, at Kit Carson Park.

“We just got the bug that we wanted to put Christmas lights in it so our family has adopted the park and we’re putting efforts into installing the lights with some support from the city and community we have a whole bunch of lights to put up,” said Stewart.

On Friday, November 19th, there will be a lighting ceremony for people to see the reveal.

The lights will be on from 5 to 10 pm until January 1st.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.