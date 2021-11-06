Christmas lights coming to Klamath Falls park

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. —A notable Klamath Falls family is doing what they can to bring some holiday cheer to the community.

Sky Lakes CEO Paul Stewart and his family are installing Christmas lights this weekend, at Kit Carson Park.

“We just got the bug that we wanted to put Christmas lights in it so our family has adopted the park and we’re putting efforts into installing the lights with some support from the city and community we have a whole bunch of lights to put up,” said Stewart.

On Friday, November 19th, there will be a lighting ceremony for people to see the reveal.

The lights will be on from 5 to 10 pm until January 1st.