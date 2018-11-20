Christmas tree permits on sale

Medford, Ore — The perfect Christmas Tree might just be growing in your backyard, but to cut it down you’ll need a permit.
Christmas Tree permits are on sale at local Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management offices.
A $5 permit will get you a tree of your choosing inside designated areas with a limit of 5 permits per family.
“We like to encourage people to always know that weather can change quickly, road conditions can change quickly so please know before you go,” said Chamise Kramer with the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.
4th graders who have their “Every Kid in a Park Pass” get a free Christmas Tree Permit when they visit a Forest Service Office.
Interested in a Christmas Tree Permit? Know before you go! Check out https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/rogue-siskiyou/home/?cid=fseprd563908
