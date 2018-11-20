Gunman at large after deadly Denver shooting

DENVER, Colo. (KUSA) – One person was killed and four others were injured after a shooting in downtown Denver, Colorado Monday afternoon, according to the Denver Police Department.
Police received several calls about a shooting near 21st and Lawrence streets in Lower Downtown just after 4 p.m. Monday, according to Denver police spokesperson Doug Schepman. The four gunshot victims who were transported to the hospital are stable as of Monday evening, according to the agency. Their injuries were all deemed non-life threatening.
“Downtown is a very populated area and to have multiple gunshots fired in this area is concerning,” Schepman said.
No suspect is in custody and no suspect information is available.
Read more: https://on9news.tv/2TnzzW1