Christmas tree shortage is driving up prices

Medford, Ore. — Local Christmas tree lots are busy.
While Black Friday is a day many people traditionally get their tree, there may be a bigger rush this year because of a Christmas tree shortage.
That shortage means finding a tree may be harder, and buying it may be more expensive.
Mike Falco has been working with Medford Family Christmas Trees for five years.
He says the up and coming family business is doing well, but they’re dealing with a new problem.
“Last year was kind of the first big hit of the tree shortage,” Falco said.
Due to a lower demand during the economic recession years ago, Falco says fewer trees were planted.
And since it takes six to ten years for trees to grow, there aren’t enough mature trees now.
“In the last five years, the prices at the farm have almost more than doubled,”Falco said.
Falco says trees used to cost $6 dollars per foot, but now it costs $10.
The shortage of trees means sellers like Falco have to pay more and in return prices for customers also increase.
However, Falco is battling the problem by also offering a lower line of trees that are more affordable.
“Just try and meet all needs of all budgets,” Falco said.
A shortage of Christmas trees is not something many of us want to hear.
“If there were no Christmas trees, where would Santa put your presents?”
But Falco will work to get as many as he can and he’ll be right outside the Rogue Valley Mall until he’s all sold out.
“If we still have trees, we’ll be opening presents here on the 25th,” Falco said.