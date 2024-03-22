Citizens speak out against Grants Pass property annexation

GRANTS PASS, Ore.- The City of Grants Pass passed an ordinance to annex a property into city limits, but not before some members of the public spoke out against the decision.

Last night, during the City Council meeting, Councilors approved of a property located at 2000 SW Bridge Street to be annexed into city limits by a vote of 6 to 2. But during public comment, some people were opposed to the annexation due to the belief that the owner of the property plans to turn it into an RV park. One resident was also concerned about the city’s ability to support the additional land.

“If you don’t have the funds and you continuously have to ask people for more taxes and more fees, water bills, etc., you should do the prudent fiscally conservative thing and deny this,” One resident said.

But Council Members were quick to point out that the property is in Grants Pass’ urban growth boundary, and it would be accepted into city limits eventually. Councilor Dwayne Yunker says members of the public didn’t have issues with other annexations the city has made in the past.

“You were here today, but you weren’t here in January when the other property was annexed in… on Lincoln Road,” Councilor Yunker said, “Are we really protesting annexation or are we protesting what the person wants to do on the property?”

Councilor Yunker says he’s a firm believer in property rights, so to refuse this annexation on the grounds of property use concerns didn’t feel right to him. Council Members encouraged the public to attend their budget meetings if they have concerns about city spending.

