Students fundraise for Sparrow at Talent Middle School

TALENT, Ore. — Talent Middle School wrapped up a recent fundraising event with a special reward … seeing their teachers attacked with pie.

Last week, staff members collected spare change from their students for the nonprofit Sparrow Clubs USA.

The three staff members who got donated to the most would then get a pie in the face. That motivated students to give, all to see their favorite teacher with a face full of whipped cream.

Here’s the catch though, the teachers didn’t know who was getting the pie until an assembly, making for an unpleasant albeit tasty surprise.

“Even though I didn’t know that kid until they introduced him to me, I think that was personal,” said Lori Fuller, an English Language Development teacher at TMS.

Overall, the school helped bring in more than $1,200 for their Sparrow. Sparrow Clubs USA helps connect students with a person in their community facing challenges.

The money earned benefits TMS’s Sparrow, who is a student at Phoenix High School with a life-threatening heart condition.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.