City of Medford expands accessibility to receive shelter information

Posted by Katie Streit December 13, 2021

MEDFORD, Ore. – The City of Medford is expanding how it told people that cooling and warming shelters are open. It’s all part of the city evolving its accessibility for all citizens.

Starting Monday residents can text MED4SHELTERS to 888777 to sign up for alerts. When cooling and warming shelters open they’ll receive a text message.

“A lot of people may not have access to tv and radios, but some of them have cell phones, those who are in are getting engaged with individuals, especially along the greenway, they can help notify them that is a shelter is being open,” said Aaron Ott, Emergency Management Coordinator, City of Medford.

The program is by the same people that bring you the emergency alert system. However, just because you’re signed up for one doesn’t mean you’re signed up for both. The City of Medford says you should receive a confirmation text letting you know you’re signed up.

