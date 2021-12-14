Oregon legislators approve funding to fight illegal marijuana grows

Katie Streit
Posted by Katie Streit December 13, 2021

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Legislative Special Session ended Monday with bi-partisanship efforts.

State politicians approved a number of bills at the day-long session addressing statewide concerns, such as illegal marijuana and rental assistance.

The big piece of legislation for Southern Oregon is Senate Bill 893 which addresses illegal marijuana enforcement. The bi-partisan legislation increases funding for state and local drug enforcement. The goal is to crack down on illegal marijuana grows that officials say have consumed much of our region.

“I think this was one of those rare, unanimous bipartisan efforts because the problems got so bad,” said State Sen. Jeff Golden (D-Ashland).

There was also $200-million set aside for rental assistance. The money will not only help people struggling to pay rent or their mortgage but also for landlords.

 

Katie Streit
Katie Streit
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university's political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster's Foundation. Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]