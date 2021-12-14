Oregon legislators approve funding to fight illegal marijuana grows

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Legislative Special Session ended Monday with bi-partisanship efforts.

State politicians approved a number of bills at the day-long session addressing statewide concerns, such as illegal marijuana and rental assistance.

The big piece of legislation for Southern Oregon is Senate Bill 893 which addresses illegal marijuana enforcement. The bi-partisan legislation increases funding for state and local drug enforcement. The goal is to crack down on illegal marijuana grows that officials say have consumed much of our region.

“I think this was one of those rare, unanimous bipartisan efforts because the problems got so bad,” said State Sen. Jeff Golden (D-Ashland).

There was also $200-million set aside for rental assistance. The money will not only help people struggling to pay rent or their mortgage but also for landlords.