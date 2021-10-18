Home
City of Medford waiting for guidelines from federal government ahead of new vaccine mandate

MEDFORD, Ore. — Many segments of our community, including local city and county governments, aren’t subject to the state’s mandate – but it could be soon.

President Biden is pushing for all businesses with over 100 employees to have vaccine mandates or have employees get tested weekly, as soon as next month.

The City of Medford says at this time, it’s not requiring city employees to get the vaccine or report their vaccination status.

The city said in a statement that 66 personnel, specifically Medford firefighters, are subject to the state’s mandate.

37 of them – around 56% – are fully vaccinated.

The other 29 have valid and approved exceptions.

City officials are waiting to receive information regarding the federal government’s requirements, which are still being worked out.

It’s also already being challenged in the courts by red states.

Medford says it plans to be compliant with federal rules when the time comes.

