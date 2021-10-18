Home
Firefighters quickly tackle structure fire in Medford

Photo courtesy of Brian LeBlanc

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford firefighters tackled a structure fire Sunday afternoon on West View Court.

Medford Fire says it was called in by the homeowners around 3 p.m. Fire Marshal Chase Browning says the fire was tackled quickly, with no reported injuries.

He says the side of the home and the attic were damaged in the fire, but the home itself is not a loss.

Browning says the fire started because the homeowners put discarded ash from a portable fireplace into a container that then caught fire.

He wants to remind the community to discard any ash or embers into a water-filled container, in order to prevent fire starts such as this.

